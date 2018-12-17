Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 3,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,213 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.72 million, down from 70,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 5.59M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: A Case of Good Timing — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 4.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 2,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,632 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.92 million, up from 51,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 3.09M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $259.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 17,990 shares to 159,734 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 2 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 19 by Zelman. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 28 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, November 21. Jefferies maintained the shares of LOW in report on Friday, November 10 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 30 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, September 29, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Topeka Capital Markets initiated Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Tuesday, May 24 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, November 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.30M for 28.99 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dynamic Capital Mgmt holds 1.11% or 7,191 shares. Moreover, Wagner Bowman Management has 0.39% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,886 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And stated it has 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Michigan-based Exchange Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Intersect Capital Limited Liability owns 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,115 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 9,537 shares. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Laurion Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,387 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 160,046 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 236,755 shares. Buckingham Management owns 81,047 shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 10,100 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation, Nebraska-based fund reported 2,822 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $29,407 worth of stock or 273 shares. On Tuesday, September 18 the insider CROOM MARSHALL A sold $1.80M.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. DAVIS D SCOTT also sold $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares. $1.94 million worth of stock was sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21. $1.59M worth of stock was sold by Kapur Vimal on Friday, July 27.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Sunday, December 10. As per Wednesday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 30. On Monday, January 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. As per Monday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $172 target in Monday, April 23 report. As per Thursday, December 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.