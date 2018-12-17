Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 54.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 579,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.22M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 10.61 million shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video)

Bank Of Stockton decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 23.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Stockton analyzed 2,735 shares as the company's stock declined 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.17 million, down from 11,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Stockton who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $31.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $119.93. About 1.75M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has declined 8.35% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $13.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 3.11M shares to 6.05M shares, valued at $317.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 37,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,072 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Twst.com which released: "Port Capital Best Small Cap Stock Portfolio Picks for 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript" on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Report: TSMC won't use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha" published on December 05, 2018, Investorplace.com published: "Can Old-School Chip Stocks Like INTC Be Better Than NVDA Stock? – Investorplace.com" on November 21, 2018.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $2.90 EPS, up 27.19% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.28 per share. TRV’s profit will be $768.15 million for 10.34 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.17% EPS growth.

