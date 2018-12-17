Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) by 32.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 48,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 100,369 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.45 million, down from 148,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 257,495 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 3.18% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.73; 23/05/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – CUMULATIVE PHASE 2 / PHASE 3 DEMONSTRATES BROAD EFFICACY AS WELL AS SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 6, 2018 (ESPR); 07/03/2018 – Esperion Reports Positive Results In Late-stage Trial Of Heart Disease Treatment — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Research and Development Expenses $40.9M; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Patients Treated With Bempedoic Acid Also Achieved Significantly Greater Reduction of 33 % in High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers — ESPR; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SHARE RISE 7.8% AFTER HEART PILL RESULTS

Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc increased its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (Put) (FOXA) by 296% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.75 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc who had been investing in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 3.32 million shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 19/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – STATUTORY OPERATING PROFIT OF £857 MLN, UP 22%; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 16/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX CFO NALLEN TO TAKE BROADER ROLE AS NEW FOX COO; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – CASH CONSIDERATION IMPLIES A VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY £22.0 BLN FOR FULLY DILUTED SHARE CAPITAL OF SKY; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Stake of Over 4% in 21st Century Fox; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL

Equitec Proprietary Markets Llc, which manages about $224.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 11,141 shares to 12,859 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (Put) (NYSE:T) by 250,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,600 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Among 36 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc had 110 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by Macquarie Research. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) rating on Thursday, November 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $34.0 target. Pivotal Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 9 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 5 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29 target in Tuesday, February 9 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 7 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 17 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 9 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ESPR shares while 39 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 24.60 million shares or 8.34% less from 26.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meditor Grp Inc Limited has invested 25.08% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 0.01% or 27,381 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 1,993 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,351 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 21,747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 7,205 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Bb Biotech Ag stated it has 3.28M shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Sectoral Asset Mgmt stated it has 96,100 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers Incorporated reported 0% stake. Millennium Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Jasper Ridge Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 9,773 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 6 were reported by Pnc Financial Svcs Group.

Among 21 analysts covering Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR), 11 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Esperion Therapeutics had 72 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) rating on Wednesday, March 7. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $95.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 9. On Wednesday, February 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, February 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 5 by Bank of America. Northland Capital maintained Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) rating on Wednesday, November 22. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. On Wednesday, July 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Northland Capital to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, August 31 by Chardan Capital Markets.

Analysts await Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $-1.36 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.08 from last year’s $-1.44 per share. After $-1.86 actual EPS reported by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.88% EPS growth.

Sabby Management Llc, which manages about $835.79M and $781.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (Call) by 450 shares to 1,879 shares, valued at $18.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xeris Parmaceuticals Inc by 39,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Call).