Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 47.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 42,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,529 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.98 million, up from 90,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $154.19. About 225,444 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has risen 1.30% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 08/03/2018 – ShippingEasy Launches Amazon Seller Suite; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1440.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $146.22 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.24. About 1.42 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 10.90% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. Buerba Sebastian had sold 2,499 shares worth $631,760.