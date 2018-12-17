Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Installed Building (IBP) by 51.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 183,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 536,546 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.93 million, up from 353,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Installed Building for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 168,902 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 52.40% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.40% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 09/04/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Installed Building Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 26/03/2018 – Installed Building at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 06/03/2018 Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Installed Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBP); 09/04/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 19/03/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF CUSTOM OVERHEAD

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 1.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 4,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,033 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.30M, up from 236,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 1.47 million shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 27.62% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $9.61 million activity.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $973.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 126,500 shares to 718,900 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Storage Inc by 28,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC).

Among 16 analysts covering Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Installed Building Products had 41 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 17 by Wood. SunTrust upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 17 report. Nomura initiated the shares of IBP in report on Tuesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 1 report. As per Thursday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 17. The rating was initiated by Seaport Global Securities with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 22 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Seaport Global.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold IBP shares while 30 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 21.93 million shares or 0.01% more from 21.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank invested in 38,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 2,572 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 1,703 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Advsrs LP holds 34,784 shares. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers has invested 0.05% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon holds 346,531 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) or 209,973 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 14,566 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 414,961 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp has invested 0.01% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Numerixs Tech, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,754 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $751.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 13,080 shares to 202,586 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 196 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 125.53 million shares or 1.05% more from 124.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). North Star Invest Management Corp reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 65,535 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 1.67 million shares. World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 24,026 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 86,888 shares. Fred Alger Management reported 182,533 shares. 3,668 were accumulated by Advisor Ptnrs Limited Company. Bridges Inv invested in 13,258 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) owns 6,707 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp owns 385,913 shares. New York-based Etrade Capital has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cibc Asset Mgmt has 14,249 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership invested in 1.63 million shares.