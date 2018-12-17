Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 394.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 10,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,722 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76 million, up from 2,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 33.81M shares traded or 317.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 11.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 24,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 59.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,366 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.05 million, up from 211,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 4.10M shares traded or 116.91% up from the average. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 72.38% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 United Natural Foods 2Q EPS 99c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Natural Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNFI); 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q REV. $2.53B, EST. $2.45B; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS-SEAN GRIFFIN, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL TRANSITION FROM HIS CURRENT ROLE ON AUGUST 1, 2018 AND RETIRE FROM COMPANY ON OCT 1; 14/05/2018 – United Natural Foods COO Sean Griffin to Retire Oct. 1

Among 27 analysts covering United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. United Natural Foods had 104 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, December 7 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 12. The stock of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 24. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, September 24 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America downgraded the shares of UNFI in report on Tuesday, July 21 to “Underperform” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, November 22 by Northcoast. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 14.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $354,165 activity. 18,000 shares were bought by Griffin Sean, worth $231,059 on Tuesday, December 11. $235,800 worth of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) was bought by SPINNER STEVEN on Tuesday, December 11.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $549.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc Com (NYSE:BEN) by 26,547 shares to 48,010 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,523 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc Com (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.58, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 47 investors sold UNFI shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 47.76 million shares or 4.00% less from 49.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% or 905,654 shares. Clearbridge reported 794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Limited Com invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 6,303 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Cim Invest Mangement owns 0.11% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) for 9,935 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Renaissance Tech Ltd Co holds 318,450 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Tci Wealth Inc holds 0.01% or 1,120 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 63,454 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.01% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI). Proshare Limited has invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, May 20 with “Sell” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Tuesday, March 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $99 target. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, October 11 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, February 6. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14500 target in Friday, July 14 report. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research on Friday, July 21 to “Sell”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, November 29 by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 21 by Atlantic Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.5% or 11.60 million shares. Advisory Group has 6,121 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 62,876 were accumulated by L And S. Moreover, Clark Management Group has 1.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 386,167 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 19,472 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Corporation reported 112,385 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Brown Cap Lc stated it has 2,437 shares or 0% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.87% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Excalibur Mgmt holds 5.11% or 43,331 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Inv Management Inc reported 39,141 shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Univest Of Pennsylvania accumulated 3.52% or 83,568 shares. 1,697 were accumulated by Hartline Invest. Canal Insurance Company accumulated 2.15% or 50,000 shares. Foster Motley Inc reported 53,465 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.94 million activity. 8,441 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $1.23M were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million worth of stock or 264,465 shares. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $5.77M was made by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Fasolo Peter had sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41 million on Monday, December 3.