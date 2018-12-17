Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 29.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 4,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,368 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50M, down from 14,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $120.82. About 466,642 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (ZTS) by 13.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 34,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 218,999 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.05 million, down from 253,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 1.71M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 408.35 million shares or 1.85% less from 416.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 52,196 shares or 0.28% of the stock. D E Shaw & Company accumulated 2.77M shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company holds 18,219 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pettee Investors Incorporated stated it has 0.29% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co reported 0.19% stake. Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 128,000 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc accumulated 188,126 shares. Beech Hill Advisors holds 0.18% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 3,883 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.24M shares. Highland Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 18,036 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited Com has invested 1.58% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Dubuque Commercial Bank And Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 2,806 were accumulated by Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Banbury Partners Ltd Liability holds 276,121 shares or 6.71% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.77% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

More important recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: NRG Energy, Zoetis and Wells Fargo – Investorplace.com” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Zoetis Announces Authorization of $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis to buy back $2B of stock; shares up 1% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Too Late to Get In on This Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $674.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 8,144 shares to 171,136 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Incorp (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc Com (NYSE:AYI).

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 11.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.69 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $369.97M for 27.59 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $34.37 million activity. On Monday, December 3 Chen Heidi C. sold $233,775 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 2,500 shares. $300,437 worth of stock was sold by Reed Willie M on Friday, November 30. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $169,520 was sold by Lagano Roxanne. On Monday, August 20 David Glenn sold $1.51 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 16,385 shares. Knupp Catherine A. also sold $4.25M worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Wednesday, August 15. PECK KRISTIN C also sold $1.09 million worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Zoetis Inc had 87 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, December 15 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 13 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 26 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 16 by Jefferies. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 25 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) rating on Tuesday, August 15. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $74.0 target. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 20.

More important recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank warms up to auto – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KeyBanc Looks For Winners And Losers In The Auto Parts Space – Yahoo Finance” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $4.01 EPS, down 8.45% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.38 per share. LEA’s profit will be $257.32M for 7.53 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.09 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $119,156 activity. 789 shares were sold by Bott Richard Harold, worth $106,618.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 70 investors sold LEA shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Holderness Invests Com invested in 2,219 shares. Eagle Asset has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Creative Planning reported 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc reported 350 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 231,017 shares. Copeland Cap Limited Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 24,367 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,973 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.23% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 55,500 were accumulated by Caspian Capital L P. 7,018 were reported by Pitcairn. Exane Derivatives holds 8 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com owns 104,932 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 259,800 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Among 21 analysts covering Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lear Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of LEA in report on Monday, July 27 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Tuesday, April 17. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $21800 target. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 16. On Friday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Tuesday, January 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.