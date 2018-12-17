Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,362 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $512,000, down from 3,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $265.01. About 6.13M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 21.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 30,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 171,275 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.88 million, up from 140,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.83. About 89,276 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has risen 41.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR)

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $4.38 million activity. KELLEHER BARRY had sold 2,540 shares worth $102,342 on Friday, November 2. 7,500 Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) shares with value of $450,000 were sold by Grava Nancy L. Morrison Kemble D had sold 4,000 shares worth $140,000 on Thursday, November 15. 750 shares valued at $25,307 were sold by Davies Philip D on Monday, November 26. Another trade for 20,080 shares valued at $1.17M was made by JEFFERY JOSEPH A on Thursday, July 26. RUSSELL ROBERT F had sold 2,000 shares worth $119,180.

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Aehr Test, Computer Task Group, Vicor, Maxar Technologies, Flanigan’s Enterprises, and TransAlta â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – Nasdaq” on November 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday â€” Buy the Dip in GM or AT&T? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Vicor Corp At $35, Earn 18.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A 43% Drop In Vicor’s Share Price Is A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vicor announces bidirectional 48V/12V NBM Converter for data center and automotive applications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2018.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Facebook, Apple, Google, Netflix and Amazon – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News For Dec 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Is Making a Multi-Billion Dollar Mistake – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why 1 Analyst Thinks Netflix Stock Could Top $531 – Nasdaq” published on November 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Company Is the MVP for the Post-Cable Universe? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $329.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,850 shares to 8,262 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 14,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

