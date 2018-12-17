Hillman Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co sold 14,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,383 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.15M, down from 203,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $139.48. About 16.54 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dead; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Has Become a `Pandora’s Box’ of Risks for Nordea Funds; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, Google Political Ads Could Face New Rules (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Facebook’s cash and equivalents reached almost $44 billion in the first quarter; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações offers free access to apps in data push; 20/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: Exclusive: Scientist at center of data controversy tells @andersoncooper that Facebook is making him a; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-‘Socially responsible’ investors reassess Facebook ownership; 22/03/2018 – Tech Rout Sends Nasdaq to February Lows on Facebook, Trade Angst; 26/03/2018 – Dealbook: Tim Cook and Other C.E.O.s Take on Facebook: DealBook Briefing

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 11.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,309 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.16M, up from 24,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 4.51M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Finance Services Division Vice Pres Joe Creed Named Interim CFO; 08/05/2018 – Energy Storage North America 2018 Partners with CALSTART to Showcase the Future of Energy Storage and Clean Transportation; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) – The 5 Things I Look For In A Potential Trade – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How To Play The G20 Summit? – Cramer’s Mad Money (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Pfizer, Goldman Sachs and Caterpillar – Yahoo News” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy If the Trade War Remains Paused – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Tariffs: Caterpillar Is Digging Up Great Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. The insider Johnson Denise C sold $5.40 million.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (Call) (NYSE:WMT) by 43,945 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 26,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ILTB).

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $192.0 target in Friday, January 19 report. On Tuesday, April 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. On Friday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Underperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, December 3. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, June 20. On Wednesday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. DZ Bank upgraded the shares of CAT in report on Thursday, October 25 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 18 by Jefferies. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, September 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 76,068 shares. Foster Motley Inc has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,825 shares. 1,982 are held by Milestone Grp Inc Inc. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 0.26% or 2,559 shares in its portfolio. Markel Corp stated it has 278,000 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Rfg Advisory Grp Ltd owns 0.2% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,992 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 1.82 million shares. Mgmt Com stated it has 325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grassi Management owns 1.24% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 55,100 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited owns 2,620 shares. Lmr Llp invested in 7,106 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sun Life reported 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Focused Wealth Mgmt has 0.55% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 2.11 million shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated reported 88,443 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook’s Rally May Be Short Lived – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “‘Watch’ As Facebook Climbs Another 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Price still Falling? – Live Trading News” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, FB, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Having Faith in the Stock – Live Trading News” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 76 sales for $1.83 billion activity. 750 shares valued at $117,840 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, October 10. 10,600 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $2.06 million were sold by Cox Christopher K. Zuckerberg Mark had sold 217,549 shares worth $38.63M on Thursday, August 16. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $9.33 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Taylor Susan J.S. had sold 2,112 shares worth $290,400 on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 2,648 shares valued at $392,937 was sold by FISCHER DAVID B..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Birch Hill Advisors Llc has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,058 shares. Globeflex LP has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Assetmark holds 0.15% or 99,663 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest invested in 1,332 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hills Fincl Bank & has 6,676 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks reported 0.2% stake. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 1.16% or 2.81 million shares in its portfolio. Ls Lc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 80,765 shares. Oakbrook Limited Company reported 106,642 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Lafayette Invests stated it has 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 86,048 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 65,977 shares. Cryder Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 556,573 shares. Fincl Mngmt Professionals, Texas-based fund reported 1,106 shares.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Edward Jones on Friday, July 27 to “Hold”. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Friday, July 27 with “Market Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, November 5. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Friday, July 22. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, October 30 by Jyske Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Moffett Nathanson. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, November 5. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, November 3.