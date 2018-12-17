Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 53.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 5,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,016 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $345,000, down from 10,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 1.56M shares traded or 18.46% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 13.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 7,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,960 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.70M, down from 55,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $111.47. About 1.09M shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 31.59% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL REPORTS RESULTS OF MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS TO EXECUTE SHARE REPURCHASES OF APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN FORM OF A MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. 6,912 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares with value of $415,268 were sold by Lennox Michael. Bell John R. had sold 13,000 shares worth $782,168. 30,000 shares were sold by LINDSAY JOHN W, worth $2.10M.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 1,500.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. HP’s profit will be $30.53M for 50.33 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.37% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 175,828 shares. New York-based Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Kennedy Cap, Missouri-based fund reported 81,372 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 209,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). The New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.03% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Great West Life Assurance Can has 68,864 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks accumulated 296,490 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial holds 94,269 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 9,000 are owned by Numerixs Invest. 15,819 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. 13,000 were reported by Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company. Ls Invest Ltd Llc holds 5,334 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers owns 4,502 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 50,198 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), 15 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Helmerich & Payne had 149 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 7 report. The rating was initiated by Tudor Pickering with “Hold” on Friday, March 24. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, January 26. Argus Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, January 9 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, March 7. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) earned “Buy” rating by Tudor Pickering on Thursday, December 21. FBR Capital downgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Friday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 11. Bank of America initiated the shares of HP in report on Monday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, September 15.

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $488.43 million and $223.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,789 shares to 34,208 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 10,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Among 12 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Whirlpool had 44 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of WHR in report on Monday, October 26 with “Top Pick” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, October 26 by Raymond James. Gabelli initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 27 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, January 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Thursday, December 14 report. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 26 by Raymond James. As per Monday, June 4, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, October 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 18 by Raymond James.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $562.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials I (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 58,831 shares to 218,360 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Rubbermaid I (NYSE:NWL) by 137,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $4.30 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.1 per share. WHR’s profit will be $274.39 million for 6.48 P/E if the $4.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.55 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 57 investors sold WHR shares while 173 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 55.77 million shares or 2.32% less from 57.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 1.26M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 29 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh holds 1.37% or 17,022 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Gratia Lc holds 5.31% or 71,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 116,403 shares. Schneider Mgmt stated it has 5,000 shares. The Illinois-based Premier Asset Lc has invested 0.09% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Community Group Inc Limited Co has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,254 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 18,682 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 76 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,817 activity.