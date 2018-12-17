American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) by 80% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $660,000, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 1.01M shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 28.34% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers 4Q EPS $5.24; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Signet Jewelers To ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – BOARD NOW NUMBERS 12 MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET PRELIM EST. FOR PRETAX COST CUT CHARGES $125M-$135M; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 20% TO $0.37 PER SHARE; 14/03/2018 – Signet Sinks After Disappointing Earnings (Video); 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ANTICIPATES TO CLOSE MORE THAN 200 STORES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Signet Industries Ltd. – Board Meeting-Outcome Of Board Meeting; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Adds Two Directors to Its Board

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 51,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.94 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $237.78M, down from 3.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 4.90 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Rev $6.11B; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 13.84 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,000 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl A.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity.

