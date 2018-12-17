Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Int’l Bus Machines (IBM) by 30.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 4,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,286 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.56 million, down from 14,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Int’l Bus Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115.74. About 4.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,890 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.57M, down from 8,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $338.92. About 243,507 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 25.67% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Among 22 analysts covering Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Transdigm Group Incorporated had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TDG in report on Friday, February 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by Stephens. On Wednesday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 19 by SunTrust. Bank of America maintained the shares of TDG in report on Thursday, February 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Friday, November 20 by Wolfe Research. As per Thursday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 23 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is TransDigm Finally Cooling Off? – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2018, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “2 Defense Stocks That Could Outperform In November – Schaeffers Research” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Debt, Rising Rates, And TransDigm’s Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within CEVA, Transdigm Group, Frontline, FedEx, Chevron, and Office Depot â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Aerospace Supplier TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) Buys Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) In $4B Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $773.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westrock Co by 17,750 shares to 91,400 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $21.18 million activity. On Monday, October 15 the insider Laubenthal Raymond F sold $3.89M. 5,000 shares valued at $1.70M were sold by Jones Roger on Monday, June 18.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $3.19 EPS, up 31.28% or $0.76 from last year’s $2.43 per share. TDG’s profit will be $168.26M for 26.56 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.13 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 51.83 million shares or 4.47% less from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bamco Incorporated has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 791 shares. Two Sigma Llc invested in 1,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 1,348 shares. Country National Bank & Trust owns 1.21% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 70,383 shares. Stifel Fin owns 3,392 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability accumulated 7,049 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Com Limited Liability reported 1,529 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 108 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt stated it has 189,936 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2,158 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Webster Bank N A reported 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 140,889 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & accumulated 17,603 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.02% or 8,991 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davis reported 2,047 shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,878 shares. Glenmede Communications Na accumulated 456,696 shares. Loeb reported 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 1.25% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hikari Power stated it has 144,990 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,755 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Argi Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,618 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc owns 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,321 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Stevens Management LP reported 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.99 million shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 208,654 are owned by Park Natl Oh.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.95 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $280.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11,612 shares to 17,888 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Perform” on Tuesday, August 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 30 by UBS. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, October 12. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, January 19. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 4 by Berenberg. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, July 30 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, October 2, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, January 18 report. Jefferies maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, August 16 with “Sell” rating.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Blockchain Stocks to Watch in December – The Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Blockchain Stocks to Watch in November – The Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM forecasts 4.8% growth for retail holiday sales – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How Safe Is IBM’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. Shares for $114,673 were bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31. TAUREL SIDNEY had bought 4,311 shares worth $495,846 on Wednesday, October 31. Gherson Diane J had sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67M on Friday, August 3. Rometty Virginia M also bought $998,835 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, November 1.