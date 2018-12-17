Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 41.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 269,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 923,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $85.20 million, up from 654,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 1.34M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 19.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 5,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,215 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.73M, up from 29,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 380,856 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 20.02% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 03/05/2018 – Insulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q REV. $123.6M, EST. $121.8M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold PODD shares while 76 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 62.28 million shares or 2.48% more from 60.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aqr Lc invested in 20,218 shares or 0% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh holds 5,453 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Communication holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 6,026 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 89,892 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Management has 0.02% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 551,807 shares. California-based Capital Invsts has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 2,107 shares. Serv reported 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). First Advisors Lp has 0.04% invested in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 0.02% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp owns 7.13 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Wasatch Advisors Inc reported 0.67% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.08% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD). Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney holds 0% of its portfolio in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) for 13 shares. The Michigan-based Ww Asset has invested 0.01% in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $1.34 million activity. Shares for $53,325 were sold by Abdel-Malek Aiman on Monday, October 15. Shares for $434,113 were sold by Spears Michael P on Tuesday, August 14. $100,090 worth of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) was sold by Petrovic Shacey on Tuesday, September 4.

More notable recent Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Posts Narrower Loss, Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) Announces $175M Offering, Leadership Transition At Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) – Benzinga” on September 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Growth Stocks for Forward-Looking Investors – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “Insulet Delivers 21% Revenue Growth and Achieves Operating Profitability Breakeven – The Motley Fool” on May 04, 2018. More interesting news about Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Expect 17% Upside For IYH – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Medical Device Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 15,249 shares to 91,156 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 249,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,715 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd.

Among 22 analysts covering Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Insulet Corporation had 62 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, August 4. On Thursday, January 4 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 22. The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 4 by Northland Capital. Stephens maintained the shares of PODD in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Friday, January 6, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, May 4 with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The stock of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, January 12. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, November 3 with “Buy”.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4,052 shares to 111,425 shares, valued at $28.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 4,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,467 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 38 analysts covering Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Fortinet Inc. had 148 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, May 4. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Monday, March 19. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Piper Jaffray. PiperJaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, February 3 report. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, January 23, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Dougherty & Company on Wednesday, October 12 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) rating on Friday, November 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $84 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 29 by Dougherty & Company. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $47 target in Friday, October 27 report.