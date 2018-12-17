Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 3.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 7,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,954 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.88M, down from 197,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $782.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 23.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 24/04/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, inc. announces the partnering with Southern Eagle Distributing, Inc. to re-introduce Apple Rush 100% sparkling juices within the AB distribution Network; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads and software for the education market at an event in Chicago next week

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) by 51.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 32,030 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 94,303 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.25M, up from 62,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.42 million shares traded or 834.97% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 17, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 27/04/2018 – Rockwell: Expenses Under Investigation Don’t Appear to Have Complied With Applicable Company Policy; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 03/04/2018 – RadioResource: Rockwell Collins Wins Flight Services Contract with the Brazilian Air Force; 22/03/2018 – AIR TAHITI NUI – PHASING OUT OF CO’S CURRENT AIRBUS A340-300 FLEET TO COMMENCE IN NOV, BE COMPLETED BY SEPT 2019; 08/03/2018 – Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 07/03/2018 Rockwell Collins Names Mini-Circuits as Top Supplier for 2018; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zweig holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,068 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks has 0.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 211,127 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Ltd accumulated 16,755 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt LP owns 81,200 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 2.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 3.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highbridge Limited has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bamco Incorporated New York holds 135,376 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca, a California-based fund reported 159,947 shares. Regent Management Limited Liability has 4.26% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 60,230 shares. Horizon Kinetics Lc has invested 0.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kemper Master Retirement Tru invested 6.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd invested in 10.47% or 201,815 shares. Ci Investments holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 611,394 shares.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $820.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,667 shares to 245,524 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Corp (NYSE:T) by 47,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.69 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. On Monday, November 19 KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 3,408 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 31 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Global Equities Research given on Tuesday, August 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Citigroup. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, July 18. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 19 report. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 22 report. On Monday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, December 22 report. On Wednesday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Drexel Hamilton with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, December 14.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $238.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 19,959 shares to 9,939 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tribune Media Co by 109,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 413,204 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). The Ohio-based Victory Mngmt has invested 0% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 26,216 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.68% in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 0.02% or 20,466 shares. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.23% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Country Comml Bank owns 260 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Armstrong Shaw Associate Inc Ct has 0.3% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 2,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 65,499 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 1,593 are owned by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Com. Omers Administration accumulated 56,300 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 336,491 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL).