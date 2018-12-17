Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com (SSNC) by 3.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 35,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 958,946 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.50 million, down from 994,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 1.36 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 13.73% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 64.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,308 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $955,000, up from 5,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $99.39. About 562,963 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has declined 16.30% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Anticipates Acquired Business to Contribute Net Sales of Approximately $800 Million in First Full Year After Closing Transaction; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 06/03/2018 – Smucker Kills Cooking-oil Acquisition After FTC Complaint — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – REP FOR SMUCKER DECLINED TO COMMENT; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL

Among 16 analysts covering SS&C Techs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. SS&C Techs had 45 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Monday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. As per Thursday, September 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Thursday, May 31. Zacks downgraded SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Wednesday, August 5 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 20. Deutsche Bank maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Friday, July 14. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $39 target. Raymond James upgraded SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Tuesday, November 21 to “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Tuesday, February 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 26 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.82, from 2.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold SSNC shares while 97 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 192.04 million shares or 0.04% less from 192.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Commerce Bancshares owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 6,868 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc reported 135,981 shares. First LP holds 299,268 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 4,563 are owned by Pitcairn. Adage Prtn Group Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 875,000 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 28,210 shares. Andra Ap has 95,100 shares. Cap Inv Of America invested in 2.17% or 254,691 shares. Amp Capital Ltd stated it has 44,078 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Limited accumulated 0% or 11,686 shares. Raymond James And holds 348,311 shares. Aviva Plc stated it has 98,640 shares. Chase Investment Counsel has invested 2.77% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt owns 14,769 shares.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26 billion and $9.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Ads Each Repr 3 Inr10(Mgt) (NYSE:HDB) by 20,601 shares to 490,263 shares, valued at $46.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lovesac Company Com by 178,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc Sponsored Adr Repstg Com Cl A (NASDAQ:JD).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 49.02% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $189.32 million for 14.63 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $964,111 activity. SMUCKER RICHARD K bought $2.06 million worth of stock. SMUCKER MARK T also sold $277,550 worth of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) on Monday, July 16. Shares for $55,048 were sold by Penrose Jill R. $166,104 worth of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) was sold by Knudsen Jeannette L. On Tuesday, June 26 BELGYA MARK R sold $545,750 worth of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 5,000 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. J. M. Smucker Company had 82 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 20 with “Equal-Weight”. Jefferies maintained The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) rating on Monday, October 30. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $130 target. On Friday, August 25 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, May 26. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, January 4. The stock of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 5 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Monday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Saturday, August 29. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, June 3. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Wednesday, June 7.