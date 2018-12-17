Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) stake by 36.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 141,024 shares as Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP)’s stock declined 5.15%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 245,468 shares with $9.69M value, down from 386,492 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners Lp now has $18.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 129,266 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 33.67% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 05/03/2018 – Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.67; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L

Snow Capital Management Lp increased Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) stake by 1.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Snow Capital Management Lp acquired 3,636 shares as Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)’s stock declined 22.63%. The Snow Capital Management Lp holds 262,983 shares with $23.86 million value, up from 259,347 last quarter. Skyworks Solutions Inc now has $12.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.61. About 651,822 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 768,531 shares to 1.73M valued at $51.04M in 2018Q3. It also upped Sea Ltd stake by 295,994 shares and now owns 1.97 million shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CQP’s profit will be $276.58 million for 16.52 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 15 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 6. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 9. FBR Capital maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, July 20 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) rating on Wednesday, November 28. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $8000 target. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 9 by FBR Capital. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $105 target in Tuesday, October 23 report. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 3. Charter Equity downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, November 9 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brinker Inc owns 24,623 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Kessler Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 796 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 6,318 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 364,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0.08% or 1.28 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.07% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 220,000 shares. Proshare Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 144,509 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability reported 167,949 shares. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,054 shares. Icon Advisers Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 191,657 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Company reported 15,571 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 4,575 shares or 0% of the stock. Montag A And Assocs has 0.06% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 7,877 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 243,360 shares.

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) stake by 93,033 shares to 1.88M valued at $33.35 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) stake by 249,465 shares and now owns 362,735 shares. Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was reduced too.