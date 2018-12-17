Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 56.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.16 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $225.58M, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 896,144 shares traded or 25.38% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 12.78% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N SAYS CFO THOMAS E. BLASER RESIGNED; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 14,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 777,189 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.45M, down from 791,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 1.24 million shares traded. TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has declined 19.90% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS, EACH OF FOLLOWING 11 NOMINEES WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF TRANSCANADA; 13/04/2018 – TransCanada Launches Open Season for Marketlink; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Revenue Requirement Settlement with NGTL System Shippers; 17/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Settlement Covers NGTL System Operating Costs Including Return on Equity and Depreciation

More notable recent TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TransCanada says federal judge OKs Keystone XL pre-construction work – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Top Oversold Canadian Stocks to Own For 25 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Should You Buy TransCanada Corp (TSX:TRP) for the 5% Dividend Yield? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind CVS Health, TransCanada, Nektar Therapeutics, LendingTree, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and TripAdvisor â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. TransCanada Corporation had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 1 by Zacks. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 2 by Macquarie Research. Bank of America initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, April 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 23 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $50 target in Friday, March 16 report. Citigroup maintained TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) rating on Wednesday, March 28. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $68 target. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of TRP in report on Thursday, March 22 to “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Sector Perform”. The stock of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 4.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 17,038 shares to 23,838 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 71,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE).

Analysts await TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 10.77% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.65 per share. TRP’s profit will be $661.68 million for 13.49 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by TransCanada Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Announces 2019 Price Increase for Silica-Based and Molecular Sieve Products – GlobeNewswire” on November 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace to Attend BMO’s 2018 Chemicals Conference NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Hudson La Force Elected President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Schwinn Named President of Grace’s Specialty Catalysts Business – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Warren Buffett Found Berkshire Hathaway: A 56-Year Love Story – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since December 6, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $45.17 million activity.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 3.76 million shares to 6.24M shares, valued at $182.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1.87 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Among 17 analysts covering W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. W. R. Grace & Co had 43 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Friday, February 9 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) rating on Thursday, October 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $84.0 target. The stock of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, January 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, January 15. The stock of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 14. Macquarie Research maintained W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) on Monday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 30 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, November 30.