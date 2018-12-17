Southpaw Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Finjan Hldgs Inc (FNJN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpaw Asset Management Lp sold 144,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.48M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.68M, down from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpaw Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Finjan Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 336,386 shares traded. Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) has risen 21.49% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FNJN News: 19/03/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS HOLDER HALCYON FILES 13D, MAY SEEK TALKS; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 09/04/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, UNIT FINJAN & CARBON BLACK AND BETWEEN FINJAN MOBILE & CARBON BLACK ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 10/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – REPURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S AVAILABLE CASH BALANCES AND CASH GENERATED FROM FUTURE OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – FINJAN REPORTS $65 MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AN INCREASE OF 160% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/03/2018 – ISRAEL SEED IV LP REPORTS 5.84 PCT STAKE IN FINJAN HOLDINGS INC AS OF MARCH 8 VS A STAKE OF 8.36 PCT AS OF MARCH 7 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Finjan Holdings at Marcum Group MicroCap Conference Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – ON MAY 15, UNIT ENTERED INTO A PATENT ASSIGNMENT AND SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION; 22/03/2018 – Finjan Files a Patent Infringement Complaint Against Carbon Black, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Finjan Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 1161.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 47,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,018 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.87 million, up from 4,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $117.71. About 3.13M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by various sources.

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 21 the stock rating was maintained by S&P Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 19 by Drexel Hamilton. Stifel Nicolaus maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Friday, March 9 with “Buy” rating. GBH Insights maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 5 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 3. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. On Wednesday, January 4 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 0.54% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 16,855 shares. 303 were accumulated by Barnett & Co. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability reported 39,343 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Lourd Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.46% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Camarda Financial owns 1,464 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.64% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 15,415 were accumulated by Gfs Advsr Lc. Culbertson A N reported 25,756 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 0.1% or 3,328 shares. Fayez Sarofim has 152,261 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.42% or 11.38 million shares in its portfolio. Argent invested 0.53% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fairfield Bush has invested 0.5% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 41,816 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. On Thursday, November 1 WADDELL FREDERICK H bought $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2,153 shares. On Friday, August 3 the insider Gherson Diane J sold $1.67M. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $998,835 was bought by Rometty Virginia M. OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. On Wednesday, October 31 the insider TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846.

More notable recent Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) news were published by various sources.