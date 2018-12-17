Spark Investment Management Llc decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 22.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 14,800 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 1.99%. The Spark Investment Management Llc holds 50,100 shares with $6.97M value, down from 64,900 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $42.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $123.65. About 2.38M shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 57.68% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 97 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 70 sold and decreased their holdings in Ensign Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 42.72 million shares, down from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Ensign Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 59 Increased: 65 New Position: 32.

Among 10 analysts covering HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HCA Healthcare had 13 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, September 5. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) rating on Friday, July 13. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $98 target. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 16. The stock of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 18 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Leerink Swann. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 6.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Metro Orlando to get 3 new hospitals – Orlando Business Journal” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “6 Central Florida hospitals make top national list for 2018 – Orlando Business Journal” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/17 (PTI) (AXON) (KCAP) Higher; (THC) (CYH) (PCG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tommy Frist Jr., Milton Johnson help open HCA-funded zoo hospital – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold HCA shares while 235 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 234.20 million shares or 2.05% less from 239.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 87,485 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Narwhal Cap, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,940 shares. Riverhead Capital invested in 0.14% or 28,482 shares. 19,375 are owned by Asset. Parkwood Ltd Com reported 60,901 shares stake. Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) invested 0.53% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Architects Incorporated stated it has 5,579 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company reported 9,303 shares. 9 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman Com. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.03% or 2,000 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Hourglass Ltd holds 46,650 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 58,372 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,655 shares.

Spark Investment Management Llc increased Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:JOUT) stake by 14,100 shares to 25,700 valued at $2.39M in 2018Q3. It also upped Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) stake by 33,400 shares and now owns 66,800 shares. Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) was raised too.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 21.70% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HCA’s profit will be $887.95 million for 11.98 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.44% EPS growth.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $17.20 million activity. Shares for $190,439 were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Wednesday, July 25. On Wednesday, November 7 Cuffe Michael S. sold $701,412 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 4,943 shares. Englebright Jane D. sold $720,994 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, November 7. Perlin Jonathan B also sold $1.35M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Thursday, June 21. Morrow J William sold $604,795 worth of stock or 4,977 shares. $26,670 worth of stock was sold by Reiner Deborah M on Monday, July 23. Another trade for 6,419 shares valued at $810,271 was made by Wyatt Christopher F. on Thursday, July 26.

The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. It operates through three divisions: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. It has a 28.89 P/E ratio. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment provides a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services comprising daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 38.24% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $24.55 million for 22.01 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $9.95 million activity.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Purchase Ensign Group At $40, Earn 8.4% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Healthcare Bets to Stay in Investors Good Books Next Year – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Senior Housing Communities – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Ensign Group Acquires Nevada Senior Housing Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 04, 2018.