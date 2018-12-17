Spears Abacus Advisors Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Amerisafe (AMSF)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.46, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 66 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 59 cut down and sold holdings in Amerisafe Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 18.96 million shares, down from 22.56 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Amerisafe Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 53 Increased: 46 New Position: 20.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 1.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 8,817 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 753,916 shares with $38.87 million value, down from 762,733 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $174.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 14.95 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What to Expect When Oracle Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle sues over Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Google Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Will Oracle Earnings Put Analyst Cloud Concerns to Rest? – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Cloud Stock: Veeva Systems vs. Salesforce – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (ORCL) Says it’s Certified to Secure Government Communications – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Oracle had 18 analyst reports since June 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, June 20. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 20 by Rosenblatt. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Tuesday, September 18 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $55 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, June 20. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory owns 5.03M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Court Place Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 4,948 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt holds 1.05% or 54,600 shares. Verity & Verity Lc reported 115,735 shares. Moreover, Trustco Bancshares Corporation N Y has 0.94% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 16,927 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Company has invested 0.96% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Afam invested in 155,585 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Kdi Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 0.37% stake. Thematic Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 1.73M shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 200,564 shares. Payden Rygel invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Altfest L J & Inc has invested 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.56% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.48 million shares.

S&T Bank Pa holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. for 158,572 shares. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp owns 159,789 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 0.72% invested in the company for 191,812 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.63% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 174,030 shares.

More notable recent Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TTWO, MU, AMSF – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMSF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Crown Castle International, CenterState Bank and Amerisafe – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Amerisafe At $56.50, Earn 8.3% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amerisafe Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $59.45. About 44,175 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) has risen 0.36% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The Company’s workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It has a 21.45 P/E ratio. The firm serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, gas and oil, and other industries through agencies.