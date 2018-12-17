Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Adr (RIO) by 804.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 33,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,975 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.94M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $47.67. About 1.72 million shares traded. Rio Tinto plc (NYSE:RIO) has declined 3.72% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. SEC says court should deny Rio Tinto’s push to dismiss fraud charges; 11/03/2018 – Indonesian Steps Up for Rio Tinto Coal, Bids Ready; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert pertaining to Rio Tinto withdrawn; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – DEAL COMPLETION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/05/2018 – Sipa Resources Says Farm-in Deal Signed With Rio Tinto, Valued at up to Circa US$59M; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Estimates US$800M in Australian Income Tax Payable on Coal Mine Sales; 28/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ACCEPTED EU432M OF NOTES FOR PURCHASE IN TENDER OFFER; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO COMMENTS ON ASIC CHARGES IN AN EMAILED STATEMENT; 13/05/2018 – RIO TINTO TO FARM IN TO KITGUM PADER PROJECT UGANDA; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – DEAL FOR $1.7 BLN

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 8.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 117,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.15M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.34. About 395,810 shares traded or 12.67% up from the average. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 42.16% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program

Analysts await Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 18.92% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GMLP’s profit will be $21.38 million for 9.45 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 905,164 shares to 12.23M shares, valued at $216.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 555,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Among 12 analysts covering Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Golar LNG Partners had 31 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 30. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) on Monday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 17. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, September 25 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Seaport Global on Tuesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, November 7 by DNB Markets. As per Tuesday, September 22, the company rating was initiated by Danske Bank.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb, which manages about $397.21 million and $167.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 23,189 shares to 6,240 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 23 analysts covering Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Rio Tinto had 59 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 12 report. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 7 by Macquarie Research. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 5 by Liberum Capital. On Thursday, September 8 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 7. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, May 3 with “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the shares of RIO in report on Monday, October 23 to “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, October 29, the company rating was downgraded by Liberium.