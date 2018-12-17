Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 0.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 5,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $98.84M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 702,203 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 16,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 658,612 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.44B, down from 674,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 8.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Plans Racial-Bias Training for Employees at U.S. Stores; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks/Nestlé: complex brew

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $8.08 million activity. LEWIS EARL R sold $1.25M worth of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) on Thursday, August 30. $2.67 million worth of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was sold by FRANK JEFFREY on Friday, September 7.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.00 million for 17.70 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98 million for 25.25 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1045.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 6,863 shares to 11,802 shares, valued at $3.43B in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.