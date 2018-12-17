Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 41.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.97% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $728,000, down from 26,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 15.04M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 9.59% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nielsen questions Russia interference for Trump; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 15/03/2018 – India Today: China flexes its military muscle power at LAC.Massive Chinese airforce build-up at LAC: Intel sources#ITVideoMor; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.19M, down from 95,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $168.43. About 3.41M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Inc reported 14,460 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc reported 0.83% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 0.89% or 174,620 shares. 2,554 were accumulated by Diligent Investors Lc. Markel owns 920,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 298,349 shares. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 391,538 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated owns 0.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 231,808 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 1.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cue Fin Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.45% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Amer Mgmt has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 44,946 were reported by Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp invested 0.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Winfield Assocs Inc holds 0.95% or 9,289 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 11,520 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 19.40 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. Hewett Wayne M. bought 250 shares worth $42,405. On Monday, August 20 the insider Lennie William G. sold $2.19 million. Shares for $1.28M were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn. Kadre Manuel also bought $169,330 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, November 20. $2.00 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) was bought by VADON MARK C on Monday, November 19. Carey Matt sold $806,149 worth of stock.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, November 8. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $190 target. On Wednesday, April 6 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, June 23. On Monday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, August 19 by Vetr. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 30 report.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $818.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 10,745 shares to 35,982 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,535 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Corp (NYSE:GE).

Among 57 analysts covering Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), 32 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intel Corporation had 301 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 19 by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Underweight” on Monday, October 1. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Tuesday, October 3 with “Hold”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, April 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, October 27. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, January 26 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by TH Capital given on Friday, January 15. Oppenheimer maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Wednesday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Monday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold INTC shares while 728 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 557 raised stakes. 2.86 billion shares or 2.41% less from 2.93 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudock Capital Gp Lc has 0.33% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 1.52 million are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 27,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). City Co invested 1.42% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lincoln National has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Howe And Rusling Incorporated owns 9,405 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.34% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 21,112 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 59.66 million shares. Sanders Capital Ltd has invested 0.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated invested in 32,919 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 659,458 shares. 93,722 are owned by Beech Hill. Vision Cap Management reported 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $313,856 activity. On Wednesday, July 25 Rodgers Steven Ralph sold $116,028 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 2,213 shares. 1,265 Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) shares with value of $66,324 were sold by Shenoy Navin. Another trade for 5,263 shares valued at $245,993 was made by SWAN ROBERT HOLMES on Thursday, December 6.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.08 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.57 billion for 9.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.86% negative EPS growth.