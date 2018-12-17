Spreadcoin (SPR) drops -10.05% on December 16-17

It was bad day for Spreadcoin (SPR), as it declined by $-0.0006865404 or -10.05%, touching $0.0061461712. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Spreadcoin (SPR) is looking for the $0.00676078832 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.013980568078286. The highest price was $0.0077807912 and lowest of $0.0061461712 for December 16-17. The open was $0.0068327116. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Spreadcoin (SPR) tokens went down -54.57% from $0.01353 for coin. For 100 days SPR is down -93.99% from $0.1023. It traded at $0.3465 200 days ago. Spreadcoin (SPR) has 11.00 million coins mined with the market cap $67,636. It has 20.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 30/07/2014. The Crypto SPR has PoW proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.

SpreadCoin is a new cryptocurrency which is more decentralized than Bitcoin. It prevents centralization of hashing power in pools, which is one of the main concerns of Bitcoin security. SpreadCoin was fairly launched with no premine.