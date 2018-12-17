Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 11730.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 234,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,615 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.9. About 3.57 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 8.61% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 09/05/2018 – IGEN Networks Announces Medallion GPS Now Available on Sprint IoT Factory; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mo: SoftBank Warms up to ‘Synergies,’ Says CNBC — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile Turns to Corey Lewandowski for Sprint Merger: DealBook Briefing; 27/04/2018 – Correction to Sprint-T-Mobile Deal; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 29/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Rolls Out ALL4PRICE.COM Website to Educate Consumers About Some of the Issues With the Proposed Sprint/T-Mobile Merger

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com (ADP) by 8.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 3,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.90 million, down from 35,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $134.66. About 826,883 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $127.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp (Call) (NYSE:ECA) by 639,300 shares to 286,000 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 11,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,884 shares, and cut its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity. GRACIA JORGE ENRIQUE had sold 129,652 shares worth $826,661. On Thursday, November 15 the insider FISHER RONALD D sold $2.03 million.

Among 31 analysts covering Sprint Nextel Corporation (NYSE:S), 5 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 16% are positive.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $251.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 27,603 shares to 285,558 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:ACC) by 68,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2.

