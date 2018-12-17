Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) stake by 24.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 40,600 shares as Jacobs Engr Group (JEC)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 125,139 shares with $9.57 million value, down from 165,739 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group now has $8.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 542,808 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has declined 13.04% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.04% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 12/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch

Among 8 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group had 12 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 7. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 21 report. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 7 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) on Tuesday, August 7 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, November 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 40.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JEC’s profit will be $153.71 million for 13.47 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.56% negative EPS growth.