Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 3.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 64,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $186.61M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $98.38. About 74,067 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 12.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Titan Intl Inc (TWI) by 3.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 85,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.77M, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Titan Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 212,971 shares traded. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has declined 52.78% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TWI News: 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL – IMPACT ON REMAINDER OF YEAR FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS AND RELATED EFFECTS ON STEEL AND COMMODITY PRICES IS A POTENTIAL AREA OF CONCERN; 03/05/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL-RISING INTEREST RATES, SLUGGISH COMMODITY PRICES ALSO THREATEN FARMER DEMAND FOR NEW EQUIPMENT THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2018 & BEYOND; 03/05/2018 – Titan International 1Q EPS 23c; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTL REPORTS PLANS TO TRANSITION CFO POSITION; 23/03/2018 – Titan International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TITAN: CFO AGREEMENT WON’T BE RENEWED, LOOKING FOR REPLACEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 21/04/2018 – DJ Titan International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWI); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: TWI May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC – NOTIFIED JAMES M. FROISLAND, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL THAT COMPANY WILL NOT RENEW HIS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.44, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 14 investors sold TWI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 2.66% less from 51.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 11,896 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 9,932 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 72,988 shares. Grace And White holds 301,917 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,207 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,279 were reported by Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Teton holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) for 35,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 16,277 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 0.01% or 79,900 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.02% in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 35,804 shares or 0% of the stock. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 406,128 shares. 959 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company.

Among 6 analysts covering Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Titan International Inc. had 11 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of TWI in report on Friday, November 3 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of TWI in report on Thursday, November 19 to “Sell” rating. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the shares of TWI in report on Tuesday, August 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Jefferies. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Avondale given on Thursday, October 15. William Blair downgraded Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) on Friday, August 3 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by Sidoti.

More notable recent Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2018 – Benzinga” on August 03, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Titan International, Inc. Announces Plans to Transition Chief Financial Officer Position – PR Newswire” published on April 16, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “4 Stocks to Buy As China Offers to Raise U.S. Imports – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2018 – Benzinga” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Rubber Stocks to Buy Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 08, 2016.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 27,000 shares to 923,350 shares, valued at $27.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,115 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold ATR shares while 104 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 55.66 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Management has 0.03% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Diker Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 24,482 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 1,338 shares. Virtu Llc has 0% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 0.12% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 2,728 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 23,000 shares. Signaturefd holds 0% or 234 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.02% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Moreover, Td Asset has 0.01% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt Inc reported 20,233 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Davenport Co has 6,330 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Speece Thorson Grp has invested 2.41% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Glenmede Na invested 0% in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Among 10 analysts covering AptarGroup Inc (NYSE:ATR), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. AptarGroup Inc had 39 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, October 31 by Vertical Research. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 31 by Vertical Research. The stock of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 30. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, July 31. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was downgraded by Vertical Research. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, June 30. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, July 30. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of ATR in report on Monday, November 2 to “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, December 7, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $88.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd.Com Adr Representing Inc Class Adr (NASDAQ:JD) by 49,083 shares to 179,584 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 7,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $16.97 million activity. The insider Kuhn Robert sold $1.01M. On Thursday, June 21 the insider Haffar Salim sold $715,017. $1.34 million worth of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) was sold by Kampouri Monnas Giovanna. 800 shares were sold by Prieur Marc, worth $81,984 on Tuesday, July 31.