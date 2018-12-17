Stanley Capital Management Decreased Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stake; McBride plc (LON:MCB) Had 4 Bulls

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) stake by 13.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 20,600 shares as Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Stanley Capital Management Llc holds 131,093 shares with $9.23M value, down from 151,693 last quarter. Robert Half Intl Inc now has $6.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.26. About 322,253 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has risen 10.22% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine

Among 5 analysts covering McBride PLC (LON:MCB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. McBride PLC had 15 analyst reports since June 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, October 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 11 by Berenberg. Jefferies upgraded McBride plc (LON:MCB) on Friday, August 24 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities given on Monday, September 10. On Tuesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by Peel Hunt. On Monday, December 10 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. As per Monday, July 2, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 23. See McBride plc (LON:MCB) latest ratings:

10/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

19/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

23/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

17/10/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 165.00 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 140.00 New Target: GBX 140.00 Maintain

10/09/2018 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 7 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Robert Half International had 9 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $72 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 24. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, September 5 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 24 with “Market Perform”. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of RHI in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. Nomura maintained Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) rating on Tuesday, September 18. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $86 target. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19 to “Underweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold RHI shares while 128 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 106.80 million shares or 3.67% more from 103.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% or 39,544 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 5,737 shares stake. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 262,238 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.24% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Hsbc Pcl reported 189,446 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 834,138 shares. Bp Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 17,213 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 174,368 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Serv stated it has 8,982 shares. 5,200 were accumulated by Sensato Investors Ltd Liability. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.24% or 460,960 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 18,916 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 0.12% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 441,313 shares.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.65 per share. RHI’s profit will be $108.62 million for 15.73 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.10 million activity. GLASS ROBERT W sold 40,000 shares worth $3.10 million.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of 232.15 million GBP. The firm offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles. It has a 66.84 P/E ratio. It also provides personal care products, which include bath and shower products comprising bath foams, shower gels, mousses, and liquid soaps; skin care products, such as day and night creams, serums, lotions, and cleansers, as well as general body, hand and foot care, and self-tanning creams; and hair care products, including shampoos, conditioners, and hair styling solutions.

