Loews Corp increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 1424.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Loews Corp acquired 150,000 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 19.66%. The Loews Corp holds 160,528 shares with $4.73 million value, up from 10,528 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $242.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.67. About 52.74 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: TARIFFS SO FAR HAVE SMALL IMPACT ON GDP; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.48B; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) stake by 1078.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Stevens Capital Management Lp acquired 35,940 shares as Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)’s stock declined 2.19%. The Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 39,273 shares with $3.29 million value, up from 3,333 last quarter. Jack In The Box Inc now has $2.13B valuation. The stock increased 3.04% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 1.10M shares traded or 73.20% up from the average. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 18.81% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.81% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Jack In The Box 2Q EPS $1.62; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Jack in the Box May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan

Loews Corp decreased Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 50,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $15.84 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) stake by 298,556 shares and now owns 613,984 shares. Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Co holds 1.01% or 71,024 shares in its portfolio. Laurel Grove Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 301,803 shares. Quantres Asset Management Ltd reported 0.36% stake. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Intersect Lc owns 33,638 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Co owns 96,787 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. 56,086 were reported by Martin And Inc Tn. Capital Ww Invsts owns 41.12M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Edgestream Ltd Partnership stated it has 17,467 shares. Brave Warrior Advsrs Ltd Company has 14,532 shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 16,016 shares. 21.91 million were reported by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. 36,753 were reported by Goodwin Daniel L.

Among 3 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Bank of America had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, December 7. The rating was downgraded by Wood on Wednesday, December 12 to “Market Perform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) stake by 13,909 shares to 47,457 valued at $1.59M in 2018Q3. It also reduced International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 199,199 shares and now owns 12,835 shares. Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold JACK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.15 million shares or 11.24% less from 28.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 640,197 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 5,216 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). The New York-based Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 0.02% or 7,324 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 329,516 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 19,353 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 80,726 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). 13,999 are held by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. American Century Companies reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Tower Cap (Trc) owns 1,543 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 6,847 shares.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $1.74 million activity. COMMA LEONARD A sold $1.01M worth of stock. RUDOLPH PHILLIP H had sold 1,945 shares worth $170,502 on Thursday, November 29. $102,564 worth of stock was sold by Blankenship Mark H on Thursday, November 29. GOEBEL DAVID also sold $154,539 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Monday, September 24. $8,941 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was sold by MARTIN ANDREW T. The insider CORRIGAN MELISSA L sold $19,724. MELANCON PAUL D sold $101,248 worth of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Tuesday, August 14.

Among 6 analysts covering Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Jack In The Box Inc had 7 analyst reports since June 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 19 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, August 10. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $88 target in Monday, October 1 report. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on Friday, October 26 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley.