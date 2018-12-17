Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 10.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 4,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,902 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.12 million, down from 36,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $62.47. About 319,626 shares traded. Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) has declined 27.62% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 20/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Places to Work; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.68 TO $1.78, EST. $1.73; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces New Major Releases of Encompass Digital Mortgage Solution; 07/03/2018 Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Finds More Millennials Qualifying for Conventional Mortgages; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS BETWEEN $1.68 AND $1.78

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 532,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.70 million, up from 481,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 65.36 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – CORVEX REDUCED EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability stated it has 313,832 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Barnett Company Inc reported 7,517 shares stake. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 152,377 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability has 24,382 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1.59% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 454,752 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department reported 40,466 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mgmt owns 156,814 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Advsr Ltd Llc, Oklahoma-based fund reported 144,390 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested in 0.02% or 10,482 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 16.78 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 797,395 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 14.64M shares. Primecap Ca invested in 0.35% or 17.78M shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $639.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc by 17,073 shares to 240,708 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 188,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,600 shares, and cut its stake in Op Bancorp.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of America CMO talks logo change, new marketing campaign – Charlotte Business Journal” published on November 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America screens as cheap; don’t fear inversion, Morgan Stanley says. – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Big-Bank Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Financial Stocks That Are Still Too Risky for Comfort – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 46,449 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $130.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 144,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.60, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold ELLI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 40.16 million shares or 2.36% less from 41.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Primecap Management Ca accumulated 2.89 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md invested in 4.84 million shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability invested in 262,295 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Us Savings Bank De invested in 0.01% or 22,120 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 748 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 7,461 shares. 90,000 are held by Waddell And Reed. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 3,527 were accumulated by First Foundation. Jericho Capital Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 3.05% or 755,600 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 5,150 shares. 2,349 are held by Los Angeles Management Equity Inc. Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 126 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. On Friday, August 31 the insider Corr Jonathan sold $59,530. On Wednesday, August 15 HIRSCH PETER sold $119,943 worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 1,164 shares. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $10,050 was made by HERON POPI on Friday, September 14. The insider BROWN BRIAN E. sold $3,360. $63,980 worth of Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) was sold by BLASING KAREN.

Analysts await Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ELLI’s profit will be $3.83M for 141.98 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Ellie Mae, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.42% negative EPS growth.

