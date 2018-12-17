Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 41.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 144,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 495,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.77 million, up from 350,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 1.07M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 19.14% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 2,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,956 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.25 million, up from 60,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.59. About 2.22M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 189.28 million shares or 3.68% more from 182.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 21,500 were accumulated by Pecaut And. Phocas Fincl Corporation, a California-based fund reported 35,900 shares. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Magnetar Fincl Llc holds 12,205 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 326,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.02% or 2.53M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.18 million shares. Service Automobile Association holds 32,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 80,930 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Stratos Wealth Prtn has 72,139 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 185,934 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 162,972 shares. Qs Investors Llc owns 150,193 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $192.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 30,800 shares to 65,066 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,200 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strong Buy Pick: Berkshire’s Bet Paid Off Big – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Scottsdaleâ€™s Old Town Gringos building sold to Opportunity Zone investors – Phoenix Business Journal” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “STORE Capital declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Add STORE Capital To Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “STOR This Stock In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Store Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Store Capital Corporation had 49 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 23 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 23. Janney Capital downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 13 report. On Monday, October 16 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) on Thursday, March 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 24 by Wunderlich. Raymond James maintained the shares of STOR in report on Thursday, November 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was initiated by CapitalOne with “Overweight” on Monday, December 7. As per Tuesday, December 13, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. On Monday, September 24 the insider KNIGHT ROBERT M JR sold $3.28M.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, October 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, October 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 9. Deutsche Bank downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Friday, July 21 to “Hold” rating. CLSA initiated Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Thursday, May 19 with “Sell” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 21 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Transports Stock Could Pick Up Steam – Schaeffers Research” on December 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern: Is This As Good As It Gets? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Apple’s $190 Billion Haircut – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hemenway Trust Limited Com reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 59,592 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.52% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ohio-based Mai Management has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Liability owns 7,565 shares. The Korea-based Pension Ser has invested 0.47% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 80,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eii Capital Management accumulated 1,558 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 426,510 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.38% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Comerica Securities Inc has invested 0.11% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 22,057 were reported by Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $633.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 15,049 shares to 63,961 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 25,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,284 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).