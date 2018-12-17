Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 7,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,016 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.53 million, up from 55,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $116.67. About 3.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 14.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 5,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,558 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.54M, down from 36,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $168.13. About 2.66M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $414.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,436 shares to 97,635 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,341 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Swedish Joseph bought $232,838 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by TAUREL SIDNEY. OWENS JAMES W had bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673 on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 was made by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $998,835 was bought by Rometty Virginia M.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $273.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk by 18,300 shares to 55,400 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. Kadre Manuel also bought $169,330 worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, November 20. Menear Craig A sold $21.17M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 14. 7,203 shares were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn, worth $1.28M. $42,405 worth of stock was bought by Hewett Wayne M. on Wednesday, November 21. The insider Carey Matt sold $806,149. Lennie William G. sold 10,854 shares worth $2.19M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 19.37 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.