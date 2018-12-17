Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 9.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,330 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.08 million, up from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $9.43 during the last trading session, reaching $376.57. About 902,063 shares traded or 3.11% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 23.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 27,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,125 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.33 million, down from 114,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $96.94. About 1.21 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 51.81% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $80

Among 24 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five Below had 79 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) rating on Monday, February 12. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $74.0 target. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 29. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 20 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 8 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, June 3 with “Buy”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, March 16 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $67.0 target in Friday, December 1 report.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $624.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 99,660 shares to 323,337 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 79,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UK inflation expectations hit five-year high – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MDU Resources Unveils Five Year Capex Plan, Updates ’18View – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Five Star Commences Trading on OTC QB & Marketing Update – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Warren Buffett – 11/25/2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces a Q4 2018 Update – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold FIVE shares while 134 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.76 million shares or 6.73% less from 55.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 25,000 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Natl Asset stated it has 0.03% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 14,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 1.66 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 62,185 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Rice Hall James & Limited Liability Company reported 115,135 shares stake. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5.12 million shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corp holds 2,000 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.27% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 15,430 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.13% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 20,987 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 43,536 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd has invested 0.42% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $18.76 million activity. Shares for $3.61 million were sold by RYAN THOMAS M. 6,673 shares valued at $659,170 were sold by Romanko Michael on Monday, June 25. 19,204 shares valued at $1.90M were sold by BULL KENNETH R on Monday, June 25. On Tuesday, July 17 Anderson Joel D sold $2.17 million worth of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 20,929 shares. $532,070 worth of stock was sold by Kaufman Daniel on Tuesday, September 11. Another trade for 16,193 shares valued at $1.67 million was sold by SPECTER ERIC M.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Crude Oil Rises Over 1% – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan Upgrades Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Could Be Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sticking With A Buy Of Sherwin Williams – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, October 26. On Wednesday, January 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SHW in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, November 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $336 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 25 with “Outperform”. Zelman upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SHW in report on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy” rating. Northcoast upgraded the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, July 22 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, January 29 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Motco stated it has 111 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Llc invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Peoples Fin Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100 shares. Moreover, Lionstone Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 6.59% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Employees Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Gam Ag holds 2,402 shares. Marsico Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2.5% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Shelton Capital Management holds 0.02% or 628 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Wealth Advsr accumulated 553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Btc Capital Mgmt has invested 0.16% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Leavell Inv Management holds 470 shares. 9,747 were reported by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr. M&T Comml Bank Corporation has invested 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $14.78 million activity. 524 shares were sold by Hodnik David F, worth $234,328. Another trade for 995 shares valued at $443,203 was made by KROPF SUSAN J on Thursday, July 26. On Friday, July 27 the insider Baxter Joel D. sold $1.13M. 3,839 shares valued at $1.69M were sold by IPPOLITO PETER J. on Tuesday, July 31. The insider STROPKI JOHN M bought 675 shares worth $253,125. Another trade for 5,080 shares valued at $2.33M was sold by GILLIGAN THOMAS P.