Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) had an increase of 3.17% in short interest. CEIX’s SI was 954,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.17% from 924,900 shares previously. With 439,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)’s short sellers to cover CEIX’s short positions. The SI to Consol Energy Inc’s float is 3.43%. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 171,815 shares traded. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has risen 34.80% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CEIX News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP – SEES 2018 COAL AVERAGE REVENUE PER TON – $47.15-$48.75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL Energy 1Q EPS $2.20; 16/04/2018 – Consol Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Consol Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – CONSOL Energy Pledges Multi-year Funding for School Safety Initiative; 07/05/2018 – CONSOL ENERGY INC CNX.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $1 TO $21; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL Energy Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures $125M-$145M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOL Energy 1Q Net $71M; 25/04/2018 – CONSOL Coal Resources Announces Distribution for First Quarter of 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ CONSOL Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEIX)

Summit Securities Group Llc increased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 582.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Summit Securities Group Llc acquired 16,900 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 36.33%. The Summit Securities Group Llc holds 19,800 shares with $2.25M value, up from 2,900 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $30.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.53. About 2.02M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 14.27% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – Valero Texas City begins gasoline unit work while fixing alky unit; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018

More notable recent CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights Clipper Realty, Stifel Financial, DSP Group, Franklin Covey, BP Midstream Partners LP, and Consol Energy â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why You Should Invest In Consol Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consol Energy: The Value Half Of A 2-Part Play – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consol Energy +8% after beating on Q2 earnings, raising guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Consol Coal Resources’ 14% Dividend Is Solid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2018.

CONSOL Energy Inc. produces and exports bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. The company has market cap of $901.95 million. The firm owns and operates its mining activities in the Northern Appalachian Basin. It has a 11.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal yearly and is comprised three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey.

Among 9 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Valero Energy had 14 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 26 report. As per Thursday, November 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $134 target in Friday, September 7 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Thursday, November 1 report. Standpoint Research upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Friday, October 12 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, October 29. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of VLO in report on Friday, October 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 16. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Hedge Funds Love Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)? – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Insider Buys Of The Week: Aramark, Royal Caribbean, Valero Energy – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Valero Energy – My Opinion After The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valero Will Be Offering A 4.6% Dividend Yield From Next Month – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within T-Mobile US, Philip Morris International, Sirius XM, Universal Health Services, Valero Energy, and Dunkin’ Brands Group â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold VLO shares while 353 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 315.70 million shares or 1.71% less from 321.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co accumulated 15.27M shares. Alethea Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,719 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com holds 1.52% or 26,553 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank Company has 8,916 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd has 40 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York has 0.14% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.84M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Twin Mngmt Inc has 0.62% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Opportunities Cap Ltd Llc invested in 4.27% or 48,503 shares. Ledyard Commercial Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 32,670 shares. Wade G W And reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First In accumulated 875 shares. Rdl Financial Inc invested in 23,969 shares. Davis R M Incorporated owns 3,093 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prudential Plc invested 0.3% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).