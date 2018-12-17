Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 1.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 1,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,705 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.84 million, down from 101,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $8.64 during the last trading session, reaching $377.36. About 504,603 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has declined 3.20% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 11900% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 4,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $345,000, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.75. About 2.52M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $269.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (Call) (NYSE:CTL) by 38,792 shares to 708 shares, valued at $605,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 26 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had 108 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 15 by Credit Agricole. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 14 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, January 11 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 4. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, November 20 report. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 29. On Monday, May 29 the stock rating was initiated by Mitsubishi UFJ with “Hold”.

Among 33 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Sherwin-Williams Company had 78 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, January 5 by Longbow. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, October 4. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 25 by Sterne Agee CRT. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $37500 target in Friday, July 21 report. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Monday, March 21 to “Positive”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SHW in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, March 21 the stock rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, December 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Accumulate” rating given on Tuesday, January 5 by Seaport Global Securities.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $4.14 EPS, up 40.34% or $1.19 from last year’s $2.95 per share. SHW’s profit will be $385.60 million for 22.79 P/E if the $4.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.68 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.11% negative EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd by 7,604 shares to 280,201 shares, valued at $37.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 67.91 million shares or 5.45% less from 71.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 sales for $14.78 million activity. Shares for $443,203 were sold by KROPF SUSAN J. STROPKI JOHN M also bought $253,125 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) shares. 3,839 shares were sold by IPPOLITO PETER J., worth $1.69 million on Tuesday, July 31. Hodnik David F also sold $234,328 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, August 8. MORIKIS JOHN G also sold $9.20 million worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Thursday, July 26. GILLIGAN THOMAS P also sold $2.33M worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Tuesday, August 28.