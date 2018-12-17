Gator Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 10.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gator Capital Management Llc sold 6,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,823 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, down from 66,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gator Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.03. About 3.47M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Noninterest Income $796M; 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO DISCUSSES ID PROTECTION AFTER STOLEN-DATA INCIDENT; 12/03/2018 – Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 15.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 31,487 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.52 million, up from 27,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $88.43. About 2.98 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “” rating given on Friday, July 15 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 23 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, October 8. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, July 23. As per Monday, October 15, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 14. UBS initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 11 report. As per Monday, October 23, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Agricole on Wednesday, September 9.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 28.44% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.09 per share. STI’s profit will be $629.02M for 9.29 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 9,896 shares. Marshwinds Advisory Commerce stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Bremer Tru National Association invested in 10,869 shares. Macquarie Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 192,587 shares. 4,514 were reported by Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability. State Teachers Retirement has 0.13% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 815,794 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 9,729 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 2,030 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.08% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 0.3% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 31,758 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 198,464 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lourd Ltd Liability Co holds 10,028 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amer Comml Bank invested in 72,899 shares or 1.4% of the stock.

Gator Capital Management Llc, which manages about $113.87M and $95.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 152,700 shares to 169,200 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has 333 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Salem Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.14% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 22,666 are held by Sigma Planning Corporation. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service, a West Virginia-based fund reported 3,567 shares. Verus Prns Inc holds 3,905 shares. Cap Int owns 1.15 million shares. 623 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Hexavest reported 385,501 shares. Pinnacle Prtn Incorporated holds 0.46% or 68,470 shares. Covington Investment Advisors invested in 0.66% or 25,274 shares. Lbmc Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 7,301 shares. First Comml Bank And Tru Of Newtown accumulated 16,577 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 4,591 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Trust LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 981,801 shares.