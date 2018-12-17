Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.26M, down from 66,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $789.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $102.89. About 55.91M shares traded or 56.32% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 21,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.37 million, up from 108,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.86. About 41.76M shares traded or 7.57% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Merger (Audio); 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Inv Prtn Lc reported 944,655 shares. Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 31,438 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees reported 230,824 shares. Wealthtrust owns 14,519 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Chatham Capital Grp accumulated 5,489 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Capital Prtnrs has invested 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davidson Investment Advsr accumulated 402,463 shares. 20,743 are held by A D Beadell Invest Counsel. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 26,570 shares. Hamilton Point Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.34% or 43,787 shares. 108,558 are held by Motco. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Co holds 5.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 192,131 shares. Van Eck Associates reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Joel Isaacson & Ltd holds 35,127 shares.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $214,363 was sold by BROD FRANK H. The insider Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45 million. The insider Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70M was sold by Nadella Satya.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $746.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 46,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.60 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Texas-based Financial Mngmt Pro Inc has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). John G Ullman And Inc has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pinnacle Lc stated it has 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 10.39M shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Homrich Berg accumulated 704,341 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 38,986 shares. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv reported 131,564 shares. Benedict Fin Advsrs owns 1.27% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 84,295 shares. Solaris Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.7% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Franklin stated it has 17.69M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management invested in 0.64% or 153,323 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 6,652 shares. 67,348 are owned by E&G L P. America First Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $242.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Petiq Inc.

