Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 1745.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 30.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.29 million, up from 72,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 2.05 million shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 30.24% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Income $274.3M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Avg Loans Grew $240.8M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video)

Goodnow Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 20.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc bought 30,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,690 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.14M, up from 151,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.93% or $12.01 during the last trading session, reaching $161.17. About 969,647 shares traded or 73.76% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 24/05/2018 – Alliance Data Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 143,950 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Among 22 analysts covering Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Synovus Financial Corp. had 73 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 24 by Stephens. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, November 23. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 29 to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was downgraded by Stephens. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 23. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) earned “Mkt Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, February 2. On Wednesday, April 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. As per Wednesday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Synovus Financial (SNV) Names Kevin Blair as COO – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 12/10/2018: SNV,FCB,IBN,CADE,STBZ,CS – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Zack Bishop to Join Synovus as EVP of Technology and Operations – Business Wire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Small-Cap Bank Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Small-Cap Banks, Amazon Pay, and More – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $179.24 million activity. Another trade for 3,424 shares valued at $793,231 was sold by Pearson Bryan A. $3.73 million worth of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) shares were sold by HORN CHARLES L.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $686.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 174,626 shares to 740,907 shares, valued at $38.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 34,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 732,117 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE:WTW) – Kate Hudson Teams With Oprah Winfrey To Power Shares Higher – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alliance Data Systems: Great Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qudian +11% after Q3 beats, guidance reaffirmed – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barclays Initiates Coverage Of Payments Sector, Names PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) As Top Pick – Benzinga” published on November 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alliance Data considers Epsilon’s future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.