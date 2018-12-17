Central Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2930.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co bought 79,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,069 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.71 million, up from 2,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 17.26 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 18.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 3.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.09 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $638.60M, down from 17.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 4.88 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 235,337 shares to 668,615 shares, valued at $58.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 93,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “How Much Should You Pay for Advanced Micro Devices Stock? – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CLSA Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018, Fool.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Port Capital Best Small Cap Stock Portfolio Picks for 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NAR: TSMC close to IBM chip order – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on Tuesday, January 16 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Susquehanna. On Monday, January 22 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Friday, December 11. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 16. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 28. The rating was upgraded by Pacific Crest on Friday, October 14 to “Sector Weight”. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Wednesday, June 21 to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Susquehanna.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $432.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (NYSE:PKG) by 19,667 shares to 20,764 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 26,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,397 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $7.60 million activity. Shares for $2.20 million were sold by Thorsen Steven L. JR on Friday, July 20.

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 15 the stock rating was initiated by Brean Capital with “Buy”. Wells Fargo upgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 17 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 5 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, June 21. Wedbush downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Monday, August 17 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Monday, May 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 24 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Thursday, June 21 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Wednesday, September 27 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Micron Technology, PulteGroup and Intuit – Investorplace.com” on November 20, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Micron Technology (MU): Mercedes Johnson and Lawrence Mondry to Resign from Board – StreetInsider.com” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron’s Guidance Implications – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Nvidia Dump – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Technology Inc. (MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Presents At Nasdaq 39th Investor Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.