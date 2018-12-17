Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 86.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 557,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.95 million, down from 647,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 9.05M shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 105.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,300 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $707,000, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 5.28M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 09/05/2018 – Kroger Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Key Takeaways From Krogerâ€™s Third-Quarter Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” on December 07, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Kroger CEOâ€™s comments bring back bad memories of Sears, analyst says – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 12, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Kroger Stock Investors Should Prepare for An Earnings Beat – Investorplace.com” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kroger picks location for first automated warehouse – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger Earnings: What’s Next? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $2.56 million activity. $377,819 worth of stock was sold by MOORE CLYDE R on Tuesday, October 30. Clark Robert W sold $421,370 worth of stock or 14,500 shares. $115,056 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by FIKE CARIN L. The insider Sharp Erin S sold 25,314 shares worth $734,106. Kaufman Calvin J sold $288,397 worth of stock. Another trade for 115 shares valued at $3,356 was sold by SARGENT RONALD.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 351 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 42,975 shares. Enterprise Finance Corp reported 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Murphy Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 26,120 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 6.15M shares. 41,762 are owned by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 137,200 shares. 14,000 were accumulated by Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Liability Corporation. The Maryland-based Court Place Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.32% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cetera Advsrs Limited Company holds 57,897 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 0.18% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 2,750 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs invested in 0.86% or 102,500 shares. Moreover, Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability owns 7.54 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio.

Among 37 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Kroger had 126 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Hold” on Thursday, March 1. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Jefferies. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 26 report. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, June 21. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Tuesday, May 3. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, December 26 with “Buy”. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 12 by Pivotal Research. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 7. Jefferies maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, June 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 11 by Pivotal Research.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 14.61 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can Old-School Chip Stocks Like INTC Be Better Than NVDA Stock? – Investorplace.com” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Report: TSMC won’t use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NAR: TSMC close to IBM chip order – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CLSA Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $366.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Intl Div (BGY) by 108,500 shares to 171,200 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 50,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Multi Sector Inc (ERC).