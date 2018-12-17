Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 6,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,561 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.32 million, down from 521,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $265.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.33. About 3.96 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 18/05/2018 – Jason Del Rey: The Walmart personal-shopping startup led by Rent the Runway co-founder Jenny Fleiss has quietly re-branded as; 12/04/2018 – Walmart Plans $200M Florida Store Construction, Improvements, Innovations in 2018; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Walmart urges China suppliers to cut CO2 by 50 mln T by 2020; 10/05/2018 – Walmart agrees to a $16 billion deal to buy a majority stake in India’s Flipkart; 20/03/2018 – LORE SAYS WALMART REMAINS IN ACQUISITION MODE; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 07/05/2018 – WALMART INTRODUCES ADDITIONAL MEASURES TO HELP CURB OPIOID ABUSE AND MISUSE; 23/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Walmex expected to see 1st-qtr profit rise 11.5 pct; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times

Westwood Global Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 11.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc sold 27,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,261 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.90M, down from 252,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 5.05 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES FOUNDRY MARKET GROWTH AT 8 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.16B for 14.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 22,330 are owned by Meridian Counsel. Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested in 392,305 shares. Field Main Savings Bank invested in 2.47% or 29,464 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 0.05% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.34% or 420,942 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Aspiriant Lc holds 3,705 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Solaris Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.88% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Btim accumulated 0.01% or 5,742 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated, California-based fund reported 3.89 million shares. Hendershot Invests holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1,820 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs holds 0.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 773,527 shares. Greystone Managed Investments holds 0.65% or 127,282 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 91,592 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc accumulated 0.15% or 109,912 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 0.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.33 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.83 billion for 17.30 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 45 sales for $4.90 billion activity. WALTON ALICE L sold 644,405 shares worth $60.64 million. Another trade for 2.90M shares valued at $280.34M was made by WALTON S ROBSON on Friday, November 16. 12,111 shares were sold by McKenna Judith J, worth $1.17 million on Thursday, September 6. 1.11 million shares were sold by WALTON JIM C, worth $108.61M on Monday, December 3. Canney Jacqueline P also sold $150,388 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares. Bartlett Daniel J sold $277,497 worth of stock or 2,883 shares.