Among 5 analysts covering AutoNation (NYSE:AN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. AutoNation had 7 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. On Tuesday, October 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”. As per Thursday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. See AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold AutoNation, Inc. shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.32% less from 58.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,398 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% stake. Denali Advsr Limited Com holds 0.24% or 39,700 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 396,882 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) invested in 7,725 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Sigma Planning has 7,704 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability reported 49,757 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 11,685 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mngmt has 0.39% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Check Management Ca holds 1.51% or 727,445 shares. Gsa Llp accumulated 25,092 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 8,631 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 15,800 shares.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $6.09 million activity. Shares for $225,979 were sold by BURDICK RICK L. GRUSKY ROBERT R sold $100,000 worth of stock. EDELSON DAVID B sold 42,000 shares worth $2.03 million. JACKSON MICHAEL J sold 74,208 shares worth $3.02M.

The stock increased 0.96% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 477,278 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 39.00% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It has a 6.8 P/E ratio. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance services, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Recently, an insider trading trade was made. Taplin Seelbach, the shareholder and an insider of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc purchased precisely 5 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, worth about $319 USD, at $63.7 per every share at the time of the trade. He also acquired 41 shares worth approximately $2,611 USD in the last month. Taplin Seelbach has roughly 0.01% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc’s total market capitalization or 1,671 shares. Taplin Seelbach’s shares were purchased on 17-12-2018 and the report that contains the source information, filed with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission can be accessed here.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 1988 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $27.44 million activity. The insider Seelbach Isabelle bought $193. $126 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by Kuipers Evelyn R on Wednesday, September 26. Another trade for 2 shares valued at $128 was made by Trust dated December 21 – 2004 – between Claiborne R. Rankin – as trustee – & Julia L. Rankin – creating a trust FBO Julia L. Rankin on Friday, November 2. The insider Rankin Lynne T bought 17 shares worth $1,105. On Friday, November 23 Matthew M Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees for Mary M. Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007 bought $260 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 4 shares. Rankin Margaret Pollard bought $249 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Monday, October 15. Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Thomas Wilson Seelbach bought 5 shares worth $317.

The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.61. About 36,769 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 28.47% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q REV. $788.2M, EST. $785.5M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY'S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING CL , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 ();