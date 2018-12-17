North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 2.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,011 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.51M, down from 56,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $197.93. About 932,404 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 16.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.89 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106.50 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 994,964 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 4.60% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 08/05/2018 – Targa Resources at Deutsche Bank MLP & Pipeline Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold TRGP shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 204.78 million shares or 1.67% more from 201.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iowa-based Miles Incorporated has invested 1.16% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability invested in 3.59M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 86,424 shares. Texas Yale Cap owns 4,079 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp owns 1,921 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Incorporated stated it has 2.19 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 86,976 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 0.16% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 527,390 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd owns 13,620 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 687 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 20,524 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Marathon Capital owns 19,965 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 2 shares. Edge Wealth Management Lc has 62 shares.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Wells Fargo Annual Midstream and Utility Symposium – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Corp. Elects New Board Member – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2018. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “OPEC Likely to Cut Production: 4 Stocks to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Jefferies Global Energy Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $231,113 activity. The insider CRISP CHARLES R sold 3,100 shares worth $167,811. On Friday, November 16 the insider TONG CHRIS bought $103,400.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners (Call) (NYSE:WGP) by 779,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,000 shares, and cut its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put).

Among 23 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Targa Resources had 107 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, October 5. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Thursday, February 16 with “Hold” rating. Evercore upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 7 report. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 13 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, May 5. As per Thursday, January 14, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 10 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Sunday, October 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 13 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $192.64 million activity. Johnson Gregory N sold 5,029 shares worth $1.01 million. 100,000 shares valued at $20.94 million were sold by COOK SCOTT D on Tuesday, June 19. Another trade for 9,292 shares valued at $2.03M was sold by FLOURNOY MARK J. Another trade for 254,325 shares valued at $57.90M was made by SMITH BRAD D on Friday, September 14. The insider Goodarzi Sasan K sold 85,835 shares worth $16.89 million. POWELL DENNIS D had sold 4,554 shares worth $979,360.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Emerging Mkt Etf (SCHE) by 48,817 shares to 473,149 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 12,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93 million for 86.81 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.

