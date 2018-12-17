Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 160% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.20 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $589.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 41,035 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 40.14% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Tesuji Partners Llc Co Andrew Schaffer decreased its stake in Tdg (TDG) by 29.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tesuji Partners Llc Co Andrew Schaffer sold 220,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,563 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $197.16 million, down from 749,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tesuji Partners Llc Co Andrew Schaffer who had been investing in Tdg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $344.35. About 133,487 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 25.67% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransDigm Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDG); 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Adj EPS $17.35-Adj EPS $17.99; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Sales $3.74B-$3.82B; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Appoints Mr. Stein and Michele Santana to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $626.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 50,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $32.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 2.55M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Exela Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 51.83 million shares or 4.47% less from 54.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $3.19 earnings per share, up 31.28% or $0.76 from last year’s $2.43 per share. TDG’s profit will be $168.27M for 26.99 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.13 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Since June 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $21.18 million activity. Jones Roger sold $1.70M worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Monday, June 18. Skulina James sold $5.18 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Monday, November 12.

