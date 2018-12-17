Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 4.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 3,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,168 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.81 million, down from 97,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.48. About 2.91M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the Intl Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients With Multiple Myeloma

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) by 1.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 3,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,172 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.08 million, down from 190,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.09. About 3.90 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 4.07% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Among 43 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 51% are positive.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Analysts Anticipate 16% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of SPYG – Nasdaq" on December 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Reasons NVIDIA Should Raise Its Dividend – The Motley Fool" published on November 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "3 High-Yield Stocks Still Worth Buying – Nasdaq" on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Texas Instruments Boosts Market Share With New Converters – Nasdaq" published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Why Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq" with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Since October 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $512,776 activity. $1.51M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by Flessner Kyle M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 13.76% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 18.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "AbbVie revamps senior management – Seeking Alpha" on December 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "SunTrust: Venclexta could add $1B+ for AbbVie – Seeking Alpha" published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Recent Stock Purchase November 2018 – Seeking Alpha" on November 17, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "AbbVie boosts stock buybacks by $5B – Seeking Alpha" published on December 13, 2018 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "3 Top Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool" with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 11.13 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81 million. TILTON GLENN F also bought $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 27. On Thursday, November 29 Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 42,450 shares. $5.40 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, December 12. Another trade for 16,850 shares valued at $1.50M was sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A. $4.88M worth of stock was sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL on Friday, August 17.

Among 25 analysts covering Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive.