Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 58.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 205,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 556,494 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.06 million, up from 350,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 5.31 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 14.75% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 14/05/2018 – Cypress USB-C Technology Powers Advanced Mobile Computing Experience for Samsung DeX; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Rev $582.2M; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 03/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 7.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 40,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 581,589 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $153.99 million, up from 540,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.73% or $17.29 during the last trading session, reaching $348.42. About 7.59 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 17, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 22/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 Sedan May Get a Consumer Reports Nod After All; 17/04/2018 – Elon Musk reportedly raises Tesla Model 3 goal, rips inefficient contractors in internal email; 26/04/2018 – SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS IS SHORT ON DUNKIN- CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Elon Musk’s new $2.6 billion compensation plan approved by Tesla shareholders. Via @verge:; 09/05/2018 – NTSB Looks Into Fatal Tesla Crash In Florida — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Tesla Engineering Chief Takes Break After Musk Brushed Him Aside; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 electric car and its production issues; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 17/05/2018 – Tesla may require as much as $10 billion in additional capital by 2020 to fund the company’s operations, according to Goldman Sachs; 21/05/2018 – Tesla Reservation Data Forebodes Ugly Future

Since June 18, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 insider sales for $851,355 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $46,181 was made by GOPALSWAMY SUDHIR on Monday, September 17. 50,000 shares were sold by El-Khoury Hassane, worth $693,920. GEHA SAM had sold 548 shares worth $9,230 on Friday, June 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.25, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold CY shares while 105 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 287.86 million shares or 0.87% more from 285.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Park Oh accumulated 21,900 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 233,615 shares. Moreover, Next Grp has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 166 shares. Da Davidson And Company holds 50,078 shares. Penbrook Management Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). State Street has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 497,300 were accumulated by Adage Capital Prns Gp Limited Liability Co. Cwm Ltd holds 702 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Putnam Invests Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) accumulated 11,762 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Fernwood Inv Mgmt owns 41,800 shares. Profund Ltd Liability holds 61,522 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership owns 558,908 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation had 81 analyst reports since August 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, June 22. As per Tuesday, October 18, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, October 9 by Needham. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, December 5 with “Buy”. Loop Capital initiated Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) on Friday, December 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, December 15. On Wednesday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Pacific Crest with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,539 shares to 11,440 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in I Shares (EFA) by 26,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,194 shares, and cut its stake in I Shares (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Agf Invests has invested 0.32% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Huntington Bancorp stated it has 497 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,819 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jbf has 0.72% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 3 were accumulated by Trustmark Financial Bank Department. Baillie Gifford And invested in 13.13M shares or 3.75% of the stock. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc reported 5 shares. Pictet Asset holds 274,168 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has 0.09% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,620 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, National Asset Management has 0.2% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 6,193 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 353,582 shares. Bamco Incorporated invested 1.82% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company has 1,540 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 1,845 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 4,572 shares to 104,389 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 167,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,481 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $296,548 activity. $10.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were bought by Musk Elon. $5.23 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was sold by Straubel Jeffrey B. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by Ahuja Deepak. Shares for $671,736 were sold by Musk Kimbal on Monday, July 2. $1.02M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were sold by RICE LINDA JOHNSON.