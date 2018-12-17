Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 59.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 61,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 164,570 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.03 million, up from 103,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 7.06M shares traded or 25.43% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 27.36% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.36% the S&P500.

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 430.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 943,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.24M, up from 219,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 985,956 shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 49.61% since December 17, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 16/03/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO ADVANCE COMPANY’S PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR PPP001; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 01/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 03/04/2018 – FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Tetra Discovery Partners’ BPN14770 for the Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome; 03/04/2018 – New Whisper® IQ Filter with Stay Clean™ Technology from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Raises the Bar for Advanced Filtration; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5 FROM $4.50; 03/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA INC – FORMER CEO, BERNARD FORTIER, LEFT CORPORATION ON APRIL 3; 06/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Takes First Steps into European Medical Cannabis Market; 03/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Names Guy Chamberland as Interim CEO; 22/03/2018 – RadioResource: Comments Mixed for Oil Refinery Deploying TETRA, Requesting UHF Channels

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold HBI shares while 180 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 351.16 million shares or 1.42% less from 356.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Communication holds 220,193 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 79,534 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% stake. State Street reported 0.03% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 369,684 shares. The New York-based Chieftain Cap has invested 15.28% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 195,472 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Palouse Cap holds 19,645 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 34,809 shares. Axa invested in 0.05% or 666,818 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Thompson Mgmt Inc holds 0.44% or 134,240 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com owns 36,053 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Llc has 156,735 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 10,918 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Hanesbrands had 76 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 12 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 19 by Citigroup. As per Monday, August 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, November 2 report. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 9. The stock of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Buckingham Research. The rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral” on Monday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, November 2.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $27,955 activity. 40,688 shares were sold by Upchurch W Howard Jr, worth $602,711. Mathews Jessica Tuchman also sold $34,982 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Monday, November 12. Shares for $97,370 were bought by Evans Gerald on Monday, November 19. Hytinen Barry had bought 10,100 shares worth $147,340. JOHNSON JOIA M sold $330,322 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold TTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 100.78 million shares or 1.75% more from 99.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 79,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 13,610 shares. 4.94 million were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. 203,633 are owned by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Invesco Limited owns 596,677 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,526 are held by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Metropolitan Life holds 0% or 8,097 shares in its portfolio. 161,573 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Comm Can. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.01% or 3.50 million shares. United Serv Automobile Association stated it has 23,714 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 15,820 shares. Bailard Incorporated has 0.04% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Everence Capital reported 11,700 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 182,314 shares.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $131,709 activity. Shares for $175,459 were sold by FUNKE JAMES H.

Among 18 analysts covering Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tetra Technologies had 48 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 10 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) rating on Wednesday, November 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $4 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, November 8. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 10 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) on Friday, September 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 13 by Johnson Rice. The rating was downgraded by Howard Weil on Monday, March 28 to “Sector Perform”. As per Tuesday, November 10, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of TTI in report on Wednesday, June 1 to “Outperform” rating.

