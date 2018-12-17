The Crypto coin Wagerr (WGR) risen $0.019476135 on December 16-17

It was good day for Wagerr (WGR), as it jumped by $0.019476135 or 31.32%, touching $0.081668835. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that Wagerr (WGR) is looking for the $0.0898357185 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.143714062577409. The highest price was $0.081668835 and lowest of $0.0621927 for December 16-17. The open was $0.0621927. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, Wagerr (WGR) tokens went down -17.61% from $0.09913 for coin. For 100 days WGR is down -22.15% from $0.1049. It traded at $0.1989 200 days ago. Wagerr (WGR) has 200.00 million coins mined with the market cap $16.33 million. It has 200.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 11/05/2017. The Crypto WGR has proof type and operates under PoS algorithm.

Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.

In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet’s fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. The current Wagerr token is a transitionary token issued on the Waves Platform. It’s a provisionary token that can be exchanged freely on the Waves decentralized exchange before the Wagerr mainnet launches.