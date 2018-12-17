The Cryptocurrency KushCoin (KUSH) risen $0.000653872 on December 16-17

It was good day for KushCoin (KUSH), as it jumped by $0.000653872 or 37.74%, touching $0.0023866328. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that KushCoin (KUSH) is looking for the $0.00262529608 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.00373597183415318. The highest price was $0.0023866328 and lowest of $0.0017327608 for December 16-17. The open was $0.0017327608. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, KushCoin (KUSH) tokens went down -22.08% from $0.003063 for coin. For 100 days KUSH is down -91.60% from $0.0284. It traded at $0.05987 200 days ago. KushCoin (KUSH) has 5.66M coins mined with the market cap $13,506. It has 9.35 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 25/01/2017. The Crypto KUSH has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.

KushCoin is a cannabis-themed cryptocurrency. It uses Proof of Work as a mining protocol.