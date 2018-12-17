The Cryptocurrency Neutron (NTRN) declined $-0.001112922 on December 16-17

It was bad day for Neutron (NTRN), as it declined by $-0.001112922 or -14.05%, touching $0.006808464. Top Crypto Analysts believe that Neutron (NTRN) is looking for the $0.0074893104 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.0158227141503015. The highest price was $0.009067041 and lowest of $0.006415668 for December 16-17. The open was $0.007921386. It last traded at Graviex exchange.

For a month, Neutron (NTRN) tokens went down -55.70% from $0.01537 for coin. For 100 days NTRN is down -72.13% from $0.02443. It traded at $0.09385 200 days ago. Neutron (NTRN) has 39.12 million coins mined with the market cap $266,359. It has 68.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 19/04/2015. The Crypto NTRN has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under SHA256 algorithm.

Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward.

